Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $227,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.89. 611,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

