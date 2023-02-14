Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Steel Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Steel Partners worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

