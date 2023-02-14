Steem 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.53 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $90.45 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,199.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00429682 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015002 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00095160 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00710376 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00570619 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,941,578 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
