Steem Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Steem has a market cap of $88.75 million and $5.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00417340 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015344 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00094202 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00712428 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00572626 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,882,054 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
