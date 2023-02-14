STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 864,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.5 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SNVVF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.
