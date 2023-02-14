StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $36.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock worth $3,619,009 over the last ninety days. 20.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

