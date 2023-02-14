Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 53,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 24,600 call options.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSE BTU traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,253,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $673,249,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,304,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,274 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,748 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

