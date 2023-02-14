StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
About United States Antimony
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.