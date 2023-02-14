StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also

