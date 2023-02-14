StockNews.com Lowers Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) to Sell

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of Enservco stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 256,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.