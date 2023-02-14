StockNews.com Lowers James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Hold

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
Shares of JHX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $22.46. 48,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.86.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
