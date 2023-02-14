StockNews.com Lowers RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $217.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.16. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.77%.

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after acquiring an additional 352,164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,514,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,739,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.