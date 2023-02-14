StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NERV. JMP Securities cut Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

