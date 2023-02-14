StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NERV. JMP Securities cut Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.10.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
