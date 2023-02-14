Stonepine Capital Management LLC Buys 4,986 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Exagen comprises about 1.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.78% of Exagen worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XGN. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.29. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Aballi acquired 90,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Exagen to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

