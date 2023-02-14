Stonepine Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma accounts for approximately 4.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,617. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

