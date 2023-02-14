Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 803,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,881,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 261,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. 663,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.