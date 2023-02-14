Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

