Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $72,596,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIM opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

