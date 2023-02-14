Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

