Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,470 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 495.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 102,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PICK opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

