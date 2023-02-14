Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 0.28. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFY. TheStreet raised Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point cut Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

