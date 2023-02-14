Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp
In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFY. TheStreet raised Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point cut Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
Read More
