Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.18. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

