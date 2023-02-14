Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock remained flat at $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.25. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

