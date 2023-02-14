Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.02.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

