SunCoke Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 295,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

