Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $16.98. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 273,178 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVA. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.11.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.