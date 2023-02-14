Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 275,495 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.93.

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,883,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

