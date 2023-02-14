Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Superdry Price Performance

SEPGY stock remained flat at $1.42 during trading on Monday. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through three operating segments: Stores, Ecommerce and Wholesale. The company was founded by Julian Marc Dunkerton in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

