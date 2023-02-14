Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. 62,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,059. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

