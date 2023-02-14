Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,200 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 928,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Surface Oncology Trading Down 0.9 %

SURF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,404. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 276,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Surface Oncology

A number of research firms have weighed in on SURF. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.