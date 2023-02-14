SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVF Investment Corp. 2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 676,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 484,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,480,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. 142,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

