S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&W Seed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $193,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.