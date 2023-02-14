Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $47.76 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,213,336,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,571,865 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

