Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

SWRAY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,063. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

