Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCMWY. Barclays increased their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swisscom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCMWY opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

