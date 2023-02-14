Synapse (SYN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.91 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $243.65 million and $14.91 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006190 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

