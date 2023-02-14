Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 812,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $361.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.34.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

