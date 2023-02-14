Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $420.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $361.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.34. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

