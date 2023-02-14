Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,365,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 2,734,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Syrah Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,483. Syrah Resources has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

