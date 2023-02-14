Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Tantech stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

