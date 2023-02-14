Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.9 %

TGT opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.