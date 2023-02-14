Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 188,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 568,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 418,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

