TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TTDKY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,608. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

