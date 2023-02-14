Teca Partners LP Purchases 53,106 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Teca Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises approximately 7.0% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 565.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.52. 43,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,664. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

