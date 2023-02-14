Teck Resources Limited to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,370 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

