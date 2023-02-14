Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 259,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,960. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,286,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after buying an additional 1,544,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,215,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,304,000 after acquiring an additional 824,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 142.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,524,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

