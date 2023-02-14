Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
TIAIY stock remained flat at $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
