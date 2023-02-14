Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

TIAIY stock remained flat at $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

