Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.93. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 127,973 shares changing hands.
TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 382.38 and a beta of 0.61.
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
