Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Tellurian Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tellurian by 15.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 21.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 332,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.