Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian
In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Tellurian Stock Performance
Shares of TELL opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.54.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
