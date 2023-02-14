Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 12,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,503. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
